FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An Air Force major assigned to Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, has drowned while on a cruise with his wife in the Caribbean.

Major Stephen Osakue, 37, a research pharmacist at Columbus, drowned early Friday morning in a Caribbean Princess pool, according to the Broward County, Florida, medical examiner’s office.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that Osakue’s wife told investigators the two “had a lot to drink,” but that she wasn’t with her husband when he entered the pool, according to the medical examiner’s office. Ship personnel were unable to revive him.

Friends paid tribute to Osakue on Facebook:

