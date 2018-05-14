Cadet 1st Class Samuel Kyle Fuller, a senior at the Air Force Academy, was acquitted of sexual assault on Saturday.

Fuller faced a court-martial on a specification of violating Article 120 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and was accused of having sex with a woman last year while she was under the influence of alcohol and incapable of consenting.

RELATED

A panel of nine officers who heard testimony and reviewed evidence at the general court-martial found him not guilty, the academy said in a release Saturday.

The court-martial began May 7.

This story has been updated to include Fuller’s middle name.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues at Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare at Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.