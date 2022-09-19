With little progress on advancing full year appropriations bills for federal agencies, lawmakers have just two weeks to negotiate a budget extension or risk a partial government shutdown at the start of October.

House and Senate leaders have said in recent days they are working on a short-term budget plan but have not yet released any details. The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, one day after both chambers are scheduled to begin a pre-election recess.

Significant progress on a full year budget deal is not expected until after the midterm election, when voters will decide which party will hold control of the House and Senate for the next two years.

A partial government shutdown would not close Veterans Affairs hospitals or cancel major military activities, but could delay some training, programming and paychecks.

Tuesday, Sept. 20



Senate Banking — 9 a.m. — 538 Dirksen

Russian sanctions

Treasury and Justice Department officials will testify on U.S. sanctions against Russian officials for that country’s war against Ukraine.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

U.S. nuclear strategy

Outside experts will testify on current U.S. nuclear strategy and policy issues.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — H210 Visitors Center

VA acquisition failures

Department officials and outside experts will testify on problems with recent VA acquisition efforts.



Wednesday, Sept. 21



House Foreign Affairs — 10 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Middle East/North Africa security

Outside experts will testify on regional security cooperation efforts in the Middle East and North Africa.



Senate Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 124 Dirksen

VA health records

Department officials will testify on continued problems with VA’s electronic health records modernization initiative.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Russian war crimes

Outside experts will testify on reports of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.



House Armed Services — 2 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Military sexual assault

Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel Gil Cisneros and service officials will testify on the findings of the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:15 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Women leadership

Outside experts will testify on women leaders countering authoritarian regimes.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Veterans' access to care

VA officials will testify on patient access to department health care and community care programs.



Senate Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 222 Russell

Military recruiting

Service officials will testify on current challenges to recruiting and retention efforts.





