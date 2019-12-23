US service member killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. service member was killed during combat operations Monday in Afghanistan, according to military officials.

Officials with Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan provided no other details surrounding the death of the U.S. service member.

Twenty American troops have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019 during combat operations.

This has been one of the deadliest years for U.S. forces in Afghanistan since the U.S. scaled down combat operations and kicked off the train and advise mission known as Resolute Support in 2015.

US troops have not 'died in vain’ in Afghanistan, Joint Chiefs chairman says “I could not look myself in the mirror. I couldn’t answer myself at two to three in the morning when my eyes pop open and see the dead roll in front of my eyes."

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said the U.S. service member was killed in an explosion during an operation in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan.

The U.S. is amid peace talks with Taliban to end America’s longest war.

Trump’s envoy leading the talks, Zalmay Khalilzad, tweeted Dec. 18 that peace talks were “approaching an important stage.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

President Donald Trump briefly ended talks with the Taliban in September following the death of a U.S. service member.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has said that a potential drawdown of American troops in Afghanistan is not necessarily tied to the success of negotiations with the Taliban.

There are currently about 13,000 U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, hinted during a visit to Kabul Dec. 16 that Trump may reduce the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan to 8,600.

Esper told reporters Dec. 16 that he has not yet issued any orders to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, but he explained that a reduced footprint with or without a settled peace agreement with the Taliban was still a possibility.

Esper also said last week he would like to reduce the footprint in Afghanistan and redeploy those forces to the Indo-Pacific to confront China.

The identity of the service member is being withheld pending next of kin notification, Resolute Support said in a news release.