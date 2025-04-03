Sections
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Marine body armor engineers share a glimpse of their new protective gear that features lighter weights, lighter plates and more size options.
7 hours ago
Latest Videos
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Democratic Rep. says VA shouldn’t adopt ‘DOGE mentality’ in staff cuts
Will DOGE cuts at VA erase PACT Act staffing additions? A House VA leader weighs in
Congressman: No one wants a ‘Hunger Games’ for funding between vets’, civilian spending
Top House Democrat warns VA cuts could hurt vets services
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
What’s the future of veterans care? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.21.25
In times of change, how should the VA move ahead? An expert weighs in.
Long-term care for vets is a pressing issue — how should it change going forward?
Should the VA increase its budget in coming years?
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Trending Now
Red tape, lack of awareness hinder Air Force’s effort to keep pregnant airmen flying
US sends F-35s to Middle East as strikes on Houthis continue
Plan would make military enlistment, retention bonuses tax exempt
Trump’s pick to lead Joint Chiefs denies MAGA hat story in hearing
‘Utter chaos’: Amid confusing ban rollout, trans troops fight to serve