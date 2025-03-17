Sections
Norway_tennisball
Norway_tennisball
The Norwegian Army tested new surveillance and attack strategies for drones during the Joint Viking 2025 exercise in Northern Norway in March 2025.
By
16 hours ago
Troops’ quality of life improvements? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.15.25
How to foster better troops — and more of them — in 2025
Leading House Democrat on military panel on abortion, IVF bills for military women
Is voice-control the future of military drone piloting?
Despite being gravely wounded, this Ranger refused to leave his men in the Vietnamese jungle
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan pushes for new military abortion access rules
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary addresses whether cuts will hit veteran support programs
VA secretary talks about the nature of coming cuts to veterans administration
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
Trending Now
DOD leadership firings spark concerns over support for female officers
Hegseth orders review of military grooming and fitness standards
Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to obstructing justice
Uncertainty is the only constant in the Pentagon’s budget outlook
Shaving waivers disproportionately affect Black airmen, delay promotions