Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information after a Marine Corps veteran was shot and had his dog stolen on Thursday in Denver.

The Marine veteran remains hospitalized, the Denver Police Department said Tuesday. His name has not been released at this time.

Officials are urging Denver residents to call if they spot Ocean, the Marine veteran’s stolen puppy, a white and brown terrier mix with blue eyes.

The incident took place in a commercial neighborhood in the eastern part of the city, according to police.

The victim was found after police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A flyer published by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers calls for anonymous tips at (720) 913-STOP(7867).

Police told Marine Corps Times that because the investigation and search for the perpetrator is ongoing, they’re unable to release more information.

However, the department’s Facebook followers and local online communities continue to ask questions and seek updates on both the Marine veteran and his stolen dog. On Facebook, pet-lovers shared pictures of Ocean in a local lost pet group.

Responding to Twitter followers who were concerned about the Marine veteran’s injuries, the police department said that he is expected to survive, though no official update on his condition or the severity of those injuries has been made.

Still, the incident sparked worry as Denver has seen a marked increase in violent crime since 2020, according to the Denver Post.

“So very sad. What is this world coming to. It’s [sic] scares me bad, what the future holds for my kids,” Twitter user Amy Peterson wrote on Saturday.

Denver Police stressed that the case remains open.

Colorado is home to several military installations, including the newly-named Buckley Space Force Base, and more than 300,000 veterans, according to the Census Bureau.

