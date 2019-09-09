“Bringing terrorist leaders to Maryland isn’t a typical diplomatic move.”

On this week’s Defense Nerds Podcast, Military Times Deputy Editor Leo Shane and Defense News Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Joe Gould talk about the end of lawmakers’ summer break and the long list of work facing them this month. That includes drafting a defense appropriations bill and keeping up with an aggressive conference plan for the annual defense authorization bill.

The pair also break down President Donald Trump’s surprising announcement of a cancelled peace summit with Taliban leaders at Camp David, a move that would have put the heads of the terrorist network within a short drive of both Washington, D.C. and New York City on the eve of the Sept. 11 attacks’ 18th anniversary.

The reporters also use their in-depth military knowledge to plan talk about the return of the NFL, and what football means to national defense.