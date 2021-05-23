Best pics of the week: May 23, 2021

1 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Elizabeth River on May 12, 2021, as it departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., after completing a 10-month scheduled extended carrier incremental availability. (MC2 Class Steven Edgar/Navy)
2 of 10
Pararescue airmen perform static line and military free-fall jumps from a Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron-234 KC-130J over Djibouti, May 17, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta/Air Force)
3 of 10
Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1661 deploys a Utility Tactical Vehicle during CONTEX-PHIBEX, a bilateral amphibious exercise between the U.S. and Portuguese naval services, May 9, 2021, in Pinhiero Da Cruz, Portugal. (1st Lt. Mark Andries/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
U.S. Army soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade rehearse exiting CH-47 Chinooks of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade in preparation for night air-assault missions during exercise Swift Response 21, part of the DEFENDER-Europe 21 series of exercises at Chech Airfield, Bulgaria, on May 11, 2021. (Maj. Robert Fellingham/U.S. Army)
5 of 10
Aircraft from the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) fly in formation above the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) as a landing craft, air cushion from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 transits alongside during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Lt. Mark Nash/Navy)
6 of 10
Soldiers from 25th Infantry Division Artillery completed the Jungle 5K and swim test train up at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 14, 2021, as practice for an upcoming Jungle Operations Training Course. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
7 of 10
Air Force’s Tyler Gurchiek competes in the men’s pole vault during the Twilight Open at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Cadet Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Colorado Spring, Colo., May 7, 2021. Gurchiek cleared a vault of 14’ 1 1/4” during the competition. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force)
8 of 10
Iowa Army National Guardsmen run through a spray of gasoline and flames during fire phobia training at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, April 13, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit/U.S. Army)
9 of 10
U.S. Marines execute amphibious raid rehearsals in a combat rubber raiding craft at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, May 14, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2021 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 22, 2021. This year, 995 cadets graduated. (Cadet Hannah Lamb/Army)
Comments