Best pics of the week: May 9, 2021

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) heave in heavy-duty storm lines to secure the ship to Pier 7 at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., May 5, 2021. (MC3 Jake Vermeulen/Navy)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Hidalgo provides observation during formation April 20, 2021, steaming aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) in the Pacific Ocean. (Cpl. Jaxson Fryar/Marine Corps)
Soldiers from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment unload equipment and supplies from a pair of CH-47F Chinook helicopters on Kahiltna Glacier, April 22, 2021. Aviators from the unit, also known as the Sugar Bears, traveled from Fort Wainwright to help the National Park Service get the necessary equipment and supplies in place for the base camp at the 7,200-foot level of Kahiltna Glacier for the 2021 climbing season on Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. (John Pennell/Army)
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” line up in formation before performing in the Sound of Speed Air Show in St. Joseph, Mo., May 2, 2021. This was the first time the team performed in St. Joseph in more than three decades. (Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver/Air Force)
Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) spell out "Hi Mom!!" on the flight deck of the ship April 29, 2021, in celebration of Mother's Day 2021. (MC3 Christina Ross/Navy)
Air Force Honor Guard members prepare for a rifle volley at the end of the 52nd Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial Service, May 1, 2021. Names of recently fallen and past EOD technicians are added to the memorial wall and flags are presented to their families during the annual ceremony at the Kauffman EOD Training Complex at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The Army and Navy added two names this year. The all-service total of names now stands at 343. (Samuel King Jr./Air Force)
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ralph Bird, New Jersey National Guard, competes in the stress shoot event during the Region 1 Best Warrior Competition (BWC) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 5, 2021. (Spc. Michael Schwenk/National Guard)
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Ritchie uses the M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System to engage targets during a live-fire training on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 6, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Emma L. Gray/Marine Corps)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cody Quinn determines target position using an M2 lensatic compass during an expeditionary fires exercise April 15, 2021, at San Clemente Island, Calif. (Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Marine Corps)
Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ethan Sauer performs pre-flight ordnance checks on a F/A-18E Super Hornet on May 4, 20121, during flight operations aboard aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mo Bourdi/Navy)
