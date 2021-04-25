Best pics of the week: April 25, 2021

1 of 10
A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker from Kadena Air Base, Japan, over the Pacific Ocean, April 20, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy/Air Force)
Air Force special tactics and combat rescue officer candidates perform push-ups in the water during an assessment and selection process at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 25, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Sandra Welch/Air Force)
A member of Team 21 exits a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while participating in the combat water survival assessment during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition at Victory Pond on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. (Sgt. Henry Villarama/Army)
A U.S. Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopter conducts a replenishment-at-sea April 14, 2021, with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund/Navy)
Special tactics operators assigned to the 321st Special Tactics Squadron tandem hoist into a CV-22B Osprey during a training exercise near RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, April 15, 2021. (Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton/Air Force)
Spc. Kysam Moody moves through the obstacle course at the Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, near Hattiesburg, Miss., April 20, 2020. (Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson/Army National Guard)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet sits on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Mediterranean Sea, March 26, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hilgendorf/Navy)
A U.S. Marine in the Recon Leaders Course jumps out of a CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter during a helocast training event, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 20, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman/Marine Corps)
Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) salute a casket while participating in a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 19, 2021. The ceremony was part of DPAA’s efforts to disinter the remains of unknown service members lost during the Korean War. (Sgt. Jacqueline A. Clifford/Marine Corps)
Soldiers perform during a tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 19, 2021. (Sgt. Jacob Holmes/Army)
