Best pics of the week: March 14, 2021

Air Force Maj. Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot and commander, and Air Force Capt. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning ll Demonstration Team pilot and commander, break away from a formation flight at the 2021 Heritage Flight Training Course, March 4, 2021, held at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. (Staff Sgt. Codie Trimble/Air Force)
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 9, 2021, during Airborne 21 exercise. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (Yasuo Osakabe/Air Force)
Marines pull a vehicle traction pad from a U.S. Army logistics support vessel during Exercise Spartan Fury 21.1, March 8, 2021, Major’s Bay, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii. (Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. David Oulton scans the airfield for threats during exercise Mosaic Tiger Feb. 23, 2021, at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla. (Staff Sgt. Carly E. Kavish/Air Force)
Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Mediterranean Sea, March 9, 2021. (MC3 Cameron Pinske/Navy)
A member of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepares a sniping position with Guatemalan Special Forces prior to a training exercise in Guatemala, March 3, 2020. (Spc. Aaron Schaeper/Army)
Marines advance during a force-on-force exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 4, 2021. (Cpl. Cody Rowe/Marine Corps)
Two defenders assigned to the 7th Security Forces Squadron guard a B-1B Lancer on the flight line at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 7, 2021. (Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell/Air Force)
U.S. and Indian soldiers hone skills with various weapons during Exercise Yudh Abhyas in India, Feb. 12, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver/Army)
Midshipman 4th Class Matthew Downey receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on March 11, 2021. The vaccine is currently voluntary for active-duty members, including midshipmen, while it is in an Emergency Use Authorization status. (MC2 Nathan Burke/Navy)
