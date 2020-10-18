Best pics of the week: Oct. 18, 2020

1 of 10
Capt. Matthew Sneddon, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, fires a vehicle-mounted M2 Browning machine gun on Aug.14, 2020, at Fort Bliss, Texas. (Sgt. Daniel Mariscal/Army)
Cpl. William L. Stewart feeds a mule during an animal packer course as a part of Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020. (Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter/Marine Corps)
Sailors perform a foreign object damage walk down on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) on Oct. 12, 2020, in the Atlantic Ocean. (MC2 Dominick A. Cremeans/Navy)
Air Force cadets march during noon meal formation Oct. 9, 2020, on the Academy's Terrazzo at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
A CH-47 Chinook spins up for an evening training flight just after a storm clears on Oct. 6, 2020, at Katterbach Army Airfield in Germany. (Maj. Robert Fellingham/Army)
Lance Cpl. Mackenzie K. Price participates in a gun run during a training and readiness event on Range 9, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2020. (Cpl. Timothy Hernandez/Marine Corps)
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Desirra Jordan administers a flu shot to Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Logan Ray in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Oct. 15, 2020. (MC2 Zachary Wheeler/Navy)
An F-15E Strike Eagle takes off at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte/Air Force)
Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division prepare to static line jump out of a CH-53 Super Stallion during an airborne operations event at Camp Shelby, Miss., Oct. 6, 2020. (Sgt. Conner Downey/Marine Corps)
Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) practice self-recovery from a glacial crevasse on Oct. 15, 2020, during Valor United 20, an Arctic warfare training exercise in Seward, Alaska. (Sgt. Kayla Hocker/Army)
