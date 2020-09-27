Best pics of the week: Sept. 27, 2020

1 of 10
Maj. Joshua Gunderson, F-22 Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs an aerial demonstration over the flightline at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Sept. 18, 2020. (Senior Airman Kristine Legate/Air Force)
2 of 10
The Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) steams through the night in the Gulf of Oman on Sept. 17, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/Navy)
3 of 10
A U.S. Army soldier stands by for instructions during the M240B support by fire training portion of the Infantry Advanced Leaders Course hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept 22, 2020. (Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Air National Guard)
4 of 10
U.S. Marines observe an MV-22B Osprey preparing to land during a simulated embassy reinforcement at Kin, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 12, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Colton K. Garrett/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
A Tuskegee University Army ROTC cadet slides down the inverted rope descent during an FTX at Fort Benning, Ga., on Sept. 19, 2020. (1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney/Army)
6 of 10
Senior Airman Sara Gutherie, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instruments and controls technician, adjusts her headset to communicate with maintainers inside the C-17 Globemaster III during an inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Sept. 17, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
7 of 10
U.S. Army Spc. Dorian Sonneman passes by Neuschwanstein Castle while transporting COVID-19 tests to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on Sep. 15, 2020, at Hohenfels Training Area. (Sgt. 1st Class Garrick W. Morgenweck/Army)
8 of 10
Airman Andrew Burr, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, Senior Airman Thomas Drouillard, 445th CES firefighter, and Justin Raymundo, 7th CES firefighter, extinguish a fire on an aircraft fire trainer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell/Air Force)
9 of 10
USS America (LHA 6) steams in formation with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Sept. 25, 2020, in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2020. (MC2 Erica Bechard/Navy)
10 of 10
Marines conduct assault amphibious vehicle egress training during a Marine Corps combat readiness evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick/Marine Corps)
Comments