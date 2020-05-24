Best pics of the week: May 24, 2020

1 of 11
Wearing face masks to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Regiment, also called the "Old Guard," place U.S. flags in front of every grave site ahead of the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington National Cemetery on May 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The moon snuck in this shot as two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs linked up with two F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base on May 15, 2020, for a flyover throughout cities of Idaho to honor essential workers and show appreciation to the sacrifice, commitment and bravery of all Idaho's essential workers and citizens keeping Idaho running during this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur/Air National Guard)
U.S. soldiers practice fire suppression training using a Bambi water bucket in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2020.(Julian Temblador/Army)
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over Bancroft Hall as midshipmen toss their covers concluding the fifth swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020 on May 20 in Annapolis, Md. (MC2 Dana D. Legg/Navy)
A recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred/Marine Corps)
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steam in formation during a composite training unit exercise as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) on May 14, 2020, in the Pacific Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Drace Wilson/Navy)
A 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer waits to park at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2020, after completing a training mission in the East China Sea. (Senior Airman River Bruce/Air Force)
Sailors stand watch on the navigation bridge aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) as the ship pulls into Colon, Panama, on May 19, 2020, for stores and fuel. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. (MC2 Anderson W. Branch/Navy)
Soldiers from 95th Adjutant General Battalion, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, Okla., stand in formation while wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing during reception before entering basic combat training May 14, 2020, on Fort Sill. (Sgt. Dustin D. Biven/Army)
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam on May 15, 2020. (MC3 Conner D. Blake/Navy)
Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, wait to be lined out after live-fire training on Range 210F on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 12, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez/Marine Corps)
