COVID-19 has put us down, but not out

Make no mistake about it. This pandemic has rocked the world community back on its heels. Medical professionals are struggling to keep its populations healthy and alive. Researchers are scrambling to find the cure. Economies have been crushed, and people are out of work, can’t pay their bills, and are joining endless lines to receive boxes of food or meals to feed their families.

Here in the U.S., our federal and state governments are trying to “figure it out.” The problem is complex, and although it’s easy to do the “blame game,” that is not helpful at this point. A wise person once told me that “if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.” So I asked myself, as a fellow American, what can we do to keep it together and to get through the storm?

When I thought of the various hardships that many are now enduring, I am reminded of two men who live here in Tampa Bay. They are vibrant, full of life, always cheerful and fun to be around. But it is their incredible backgrounds and experiences that humble me to this day. Their names are Orlando Rodriguez and Roberto Pizano. In this close-knit Cuban community of Tampa Bay, they are well known — they are the Sons of Tampa. They’ve known hardship, and they’ve known “joy” in the truest sense that Paul described in the New Testament. We could all learn a lesson or two from them as we all undergo our own hardships during these uncertain times.

In short, both Orlando and Roberto were Cuban born and raised. In their own way, both men fought the communist government of Fidel Castro as tyranny initially spread throughout the island. Roberto demonstrated against Castro, and for his efforts, was imprisoned (often in solitary confinement) and tortured for almost 20 years. Orlando took part in the Brigade 2506’s failed efforts against Castro during the Bay of Pigs Invasion and was later imprisoned and tortured for over two years. Both men were eventually released and rebuilt their respective lives in Florida. Orlando would later join the military and the storied U.S. Army Special Forces, fight in Vietnam, and later retire three decades later as a full colonel.

So if anyone knew hardship, uncertainty of death, isolation, and despair, it would be these two men. But it amazes me that an unsuspecting person meeting these humble men today would probably never know what they endured. So I figured that I’d just ask them their thoughts on “how they did it.” In today’s jargon, how did they develop the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual resiliency to sustain and overcome their ordeal?

Through their separate testimonies, I gleaned six common themes that are simple, but powerful:

1. Faith in God. An acknowledgement that certain things are out of one’s hands, and to accept it and be confident in the course being run. The power of prayer.

2. Belief in the cause and the focus, discipline, energy and unity of effort to keep fighting.

3. Humility. Know where you came from, where you are, and where you are going.

4. Maintain a positive attitude and remove all negative thoughts. Always remember those people who gave you the reason to keep fighting and to live. Project into the future of what will happen when the ordeal is over. This too shall pass.

5. Maintain a routine, physical regimen to remain fit and strong.

6. Encourage those of weaker mind, body and soul. Selflessly help others deal with the current suffering.

In closing, I don’t believe it “normal” for our contemporary American society to endure extraordinary inconvenience, pain, stress, or worse — death — for an extended and uncertain amount of time as we are now. But I am comforted in knowing men like Orlando and Roberto — as they shared with me some simple principles on how to live positively and purposefully during these extraordinary times. And I am thankful that my family, friends, local community, and this great nation help fuel my strength to never give up.

DJ Reyes is a retired Army colonel with over 33 years of service with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the senior mentor and program coordinator, Veterans Treatment Court in Tampa, Florida.

Editor’s note: This is an Op-Ed and as such, the opinions expressed are those of the author. If you would like to respond, or have an editorial of your own you would like to submit, please contact Military Times managing editor Howard Altman, haltman@militarytimes.com.