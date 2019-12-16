“I have to admit I wasn’t expecting an invitation back.”

“They’re called orders, Maverick."

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) has returned in an explosive new trailer to the high-flying sequel to the 1986 classic, this time as Capt. Mitchell, the flight instructor. He may have hit the high-year tenure limit for an O-6, but there’s no time to get into that when there are dogfights to be had and fancy new aircraft to showcase.

From a purely visual standpoint, “Top Gun: Maverick” looks like it’s going to be an undeniably fun ride.

Director Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion,” “Only the Brave”) and cinematographer Claudio Miranda (“Life of Pi,” “Oblivion”) appear to have taken advantage of every bit of graphic technology development in dropping gorgeous aircraft into stunning environments for some face-melting flight sequences.

And while there appears to be plenty of new ground to cover — with Cruise taking the reins as the elite flight school’s new instructor — the sequel also looks poised to deliver plenty of nostalgia for fans of the original.

Back are daring flight maneuvers, leather jackets, aviator sunglasses, another round of shirtless beach sports, and of course, Tom Cruise once again going sans helmet on his motorcycle.

Shirtless beach sports are back! (Paramount Pictures)

For the love of all that is holy, someone please purchase Pete Mitchell a motorcycle helmet. How can he teach this new cohort of pilots if his brains are splattered all over Naval Base San Diego?

Those still mourning the death of the beloved “Goose” can take solace in knowing his son, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller) has followed in his father’s footsteps — as both a pilot and a drunken piano player.

Trying to get these guys to stop drinking, playing piano or ditching shirts is like trying to fix the aviation community’s plight of physiological episodes.

Cockpit oxygen issues aside, “Top Gun 2: Maverick” appears well worth the price of admission for the flight sequence cinematography alone.

Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris round out the cast in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is set for a June 26, 2020 release.