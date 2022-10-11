People are nothing if not resourceful.

That’s at least the takeaway from the Fall 2022 line of ready-to-wear clothing from Marine Serre. From a collection called “Desert Damask,” it’s Tarzan and Jane meets Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi meets Desert Storm discards.

The “...camouflage prints were turned into neatly-finished, attractive clothing,” according to Vogue. “Serre is clearly focused on proving there’s nothing rough-and-ready about the second life she’s giving to pieces of defunct garments or deadstock.”

Nothing says thrifty like taking cheap, old military surplus cammies and turning them into thousand-dollar statement pieces.

The “deadstock,” in this case, appears to comprise the Desert Camouflage Uniform (DCU), the Universal Camouflage Pattern (UCP), and some funky tan floral pattern that may have been the camo of choice had a conflict erupted in Maui.

That is evidently what the designer was going for by piecing together strips of defunct camouflage patterns into windbreakers, Nymph dresses, bucket hats, and, the most noteworthy article of clothing in the history of patriarchal oppression, the corset.

A personal favorite, however, is the cargo pants, which feature strips of different camouflage for the pockets, a style that prompts the question, “How many pairs of camo pants were harmed in the making of these $1,930 camo pants?”

But I digress.

The windbreaker, the collection’s pièce de résistance, comes at the bargain price of $1,725. Unfortunately, the designer’s site does not indicate whether or not the item weather proof or even weather resistant.

Luckily, camo rain jackets are available at Wal-Mart for just $25.

Semper fashion.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: