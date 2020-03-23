News

How is your command responding to the pandemic? We need to hear from airmen.

Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and Airmen wearing protective gear collect nasal swabs from patients during a drive-through community based COVID-19 testing site located at Louis Armstrong Park, New Orleans, La., March 20, 2020. Governor John Bel Edwards has activated over 300 Louisiana Guardsmen so far to assist with the COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell)

Is your local command providing good information?

Is your command helping people to keep their distance and limit exposure to the virus’s spread?

Is your command maintaining readiness during this difficult time?

Is your command supporting military families as they face new challenges?

Air Force Times wants to hear from airmen about how things are going at the local level.

Email Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, and please include contact information. If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.

