Navy’s top brass reportedly want fired Theodore Roosevelt CO restored to command

Navy leadership recommended Friday that Capt. Brett Crozier, the recently fired commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated to his prior command.

The proposal is the result of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the former skipper’s dismissal approximately three weeks ago.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and recently-appointed acting Navy Secretary James McPherson — who replaced former acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly after his tumultuous resignation — suggested Crozier be reinstated, according to information first obtained by the New York Times.

Gilday and McPherson discussed their findings Tuesday with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, the Times reported.

The two met with Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper Friday, but to their surprise Esper requested more time to review the investigation’s results.

The reinstatement of Crozier as commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt would mark yet another bewildering twist in the carrier’s month-long debacle.

On March 24, the first three cases of COVID-19 onboard the carrier were announced by the Pentagon. Within 24 hours, the number of infected more than doubled, prompting Navy leadership in Washington to order Crozier to sideline the 4,800-person ship in Guam.

Each subsequent day yielded more confirmed cases. As of Friday, 840 sailors assigned to TR have tested positive for COVID-19, a number that includes Crozier, who is in isolation and reportedly improving, according to the Times.

A “small number” of tests are still pending, Navy officials said. Four sailors are currently receiving care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Nearly 90 percent of the crew has been moved onto the island, where the ship has been ported since March 27.

Prior to sending the email, Crozier reportedly contacted an unnamed admiral in Washington as Roosevelt sat pierside in Guam. The following day, March 29, the captain emphasized the urgency of the rapidly evolving situation in a conversation with Modly’s chief of staff, Robert Love.

Unwilling to stall any longer, Crozier fired off his email just as Modly and Navy leadership were debating which course of action would expedite the safe removal of the carrier’s crew.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Capt. Brett Crozier wrote in the letter. “If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.”

Crozier was dismissed as commanding officer of Theodore Roosevelt within 48 hours of sending the email. He departed the ship to rousing applause and chants of his name as he walked along the carrier’s gangway for what was assumed then to be the final time.

Former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said the decision to fire Crozier was made due to the wide distribution of the communication over a “non-secure, unclassified” email that included “20 or 30” additional recipients.

“It was a betrayal," Modly told Roosevelt sailors over the ship’s 1MC intercom during a visit to Guam days later. “If he didn’t think, in my opinion, that this information wasn’t going to get out to the public, in this day and information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this. The alternative is that he did this on purpose.”

According to a Washington Post report, however, Modly characterized the dissemination of Crozier’s email as significantly more careless than the distribution list actually implied.

The email, which was copied to seven other Navy captains, was primarily addressed to Crozier’s commanding officer, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino, and Naval Air Forces commander Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller.

Modly, meanwhile, resigned amid pressure by lawmakers on Capitol Hill following his infamous speech, the audio of which was obtained by Military Times. In the aftermath of his ill-advised trip and potential exposure to COVID-19, Modly, too, was forced into quarantine.

Officials also announced Friday that the Navy is fighting another outbreak onboard an underway vessel.

A sailor from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Kidd tested positive for COVID-19 after being medically evacuated from the ship on April 23.

A COVID-19 medical response team was subsequently flown out to the destroyer, which was underway in the eastern Pacific, to conduct additional testing and virus tracing.

Seventeen additional crew members have since tested positive, Navy officials said.

“Testing continues, and we expect additional cases,” the Navy said in an April 24 release. “All measures are being taken to evaluate the extent of the COVID-19 transmission on the ship.”

The sailor who was removed from the ship was flown to a treatment facility in San Antonio, Texas, where the individual is reportedly in stable condition.

So far, one active-duty sailor has died due to COVID-19 complications.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam after being found unresponsive four days earlier by other quarantined sailors.

Navy officials would not specify whether Thacker had any preexisting medical conditions that made him more susceptible to COVID-19.