The Pentagon unveiled new efforts Wednesday to reevaluate the discharges of thousands of LGBTQ+ veterans forced out of service because of their sexuality under the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy.

Department of Defense personnel will soon begin a “proactive review” of the service records of LGBTQ+ veterans who left the military under less than honorable terms and possibly look to upgrade their discharge status, officials announced.

The initiative arrives on the 12-year anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” The policy, enacted in 1994, prohibited LGBTQ+ service members from disclosing or openly embracing their sexual orientation while in uniform.

Official Defense Department estimates suggest that thousands of LGBTQ+ troops received less than honorable discharges for “homosexual conduct” during the policy’s lifetime. Advocates wager that at least 35,000 service members were released from duty because of their sexual orientation between 1980 and 2011.

The indignity of a separation under less-than-honorable conditions is exacerbated by its material consequences. Veterans without an honorable discharge may struggle to access a range of benefits available to former service members, including loans, healthcare, and covered funeral expenses.

A group of veterans impacted by “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” sued the Defense Department in early August to upgrade their discharges and strike any mention of their sexuality from their military records — designations they claim violate their privacy.

Veterans can apply to have their discharge status reviewed, but advocates have described the process as “burdensome, opaque, expensive, and, for many veterans, virtually inaccessible.”

Pentagon leaders hope the new review process will ease the burden on former service members hoping to clear their names.

“Over the past decade, we’ve tried to make it easier for service members discharged based on their sexual orientation to obtain corrective relief,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “While this process can be difficult to navigate, we are working to make it more accessible and efficient.”

U.S. defense officials speaking at a press conference Wednesday morning did not specify when the “proactive review” would begin. They also noted that many evaluations could drag on, citing the large caseload and ambiguity surrounding some dismissals.

Officials added that the discharge review will not include the nearly 20,000 LGBTQ+ veterans expelled from the military before the implementation of “Don’t Ask, Don’t tell.”

