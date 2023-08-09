Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Linnington will be retiring in early 2024 as the CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, the organization confirmed Tuesday.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Linnington served in the Army for 35 years before joining the national veterans non-profit.

“It has been a privilege and an incredible honor to serve those who have given so much to our country,” Linnington said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to my Wounded Warrior Project teammates, public and private partners, and especially the American people who have generously supported our mission for two decades.”

Linnington has led the organization as it continues to grow its membership. Nearly 70 new members are added each day, and the organization boasts financial resources totaling $300 million.

Prior to serving as the head of the Wounded Warrior Project, Linnington was the first permanent director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at the Pentagon, according to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 to serve post-9/11 service members and veterans. Since its founding, the organization has served more than 200,000 veterans and family members, according to the organization.

