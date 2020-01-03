Army colonel files federal sexual assault lawsuit against vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

An Army colonel has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff sexually assaulted her multiple times while at U.S. Strategic Command.

Col. Kathryn A. Spletstoser is seeking more than $5 million in damages in a federal civil jury trial, according to court documents filed in late November in California.

Spletstoser’s allegations became a focal point of Air Force Gen. John Hyten’s confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in July before he was confirmed as vice chairman.

A previous investigation concluded in June and released in August found that the Air Force Office of Special Investigations did not corroborate her allegations of sexual assault and an unprofessional relationship between Spletstoser and Hyten.

At the time, Hyten was head of STRATCOM and awaiting a Senate confirmation vote for the vice chairman position.

Spletstoser alleged that between February 2017 and February 2018 Hyten touched her against her wishes multiple times, including non-consensual kissing and an instance in which he ejaculated.

A spokeswoman for Hyten told the website Task&Purpose that previous allegations had been subjected to a “comprehensive investigation and unsubstantiated.”

“General Hyten’s confirmation by the Senate as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff validates the trust that has been placed in him by our nation, our Department’s leadership and Congress,” Air Force Maj. Trisha Guillebeau told the website.

In the lawsuit, Spletstoser detailed many of the alleged acts, which often occurred when he asked her to meet him in his hotel room or to stay after work meetings. Most episodes included multiple, repeated touching, fondling, kissing and at least one encounter in which he ejaculated while touching her.

Despite her consistent rejections, the general continued the harassing behavior on separate occasions over the course of months, she alleged.

Former aide Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser sits in the audience as Gen. John Hyten appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, for his confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The colonel wrote detailed commentary about both the report and the alleged conduct, which was published in Air Force Times in late August.

In her commentary, Spletstoser said that Hyten not only sexually assaulted her but also retaliated against her professionally after she rebuffed his advances.

“Until I was sexually assaulted by Gen. Hyten, he ranked me as the number one of 71 colonels who worked for him in the command. Only after I rejected his sexual advances did he begin efforts to discredit me and embrace the narrative that I was a ‘toxic leader.’”

Spletstoser also questioned the general’s conduct during the investigation.

Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, head of U.S. Strategic Command (left) and Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser (center) leave the Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado on Nov. 14, 2017. Spletstoser has publicly accused Hyten of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room just a few weeks after this photo was taken. (Sgt. Zach Sheely/Army)

“The results show that he lied under oath and to investigators. During a wiretapped phone call, Gen. Hyten also conveyed chilling stalking behavior and made future threats, resulting in a Military Protective Order that prevented him from making contact with me. This is still in effect today,” she wrote.

Before much of the allegations went public, the Department of Defense Inspector General released the findings of another report in which Hyten had been accused of misusing military aircraft for personal reasons, allowing his spouse to travel on military aircraft for inappropriate reasons, misusing his personal service detail and his government cell phone.

The IG report did not substantiate those allegations in the investigation that was initiated in September 2018 and released in March 2019.