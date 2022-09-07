A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Force is stranded at a Norwegian nature preserve after suffering a mechanical failure in flight, the head of Air Force Special Operations Command confirmed Wednesday.

The Osprey has sat among the ferns and salamanders of the High North since Aug. 12, when the tiltrotor system’s erratic clutch forced airmen to make an emergency landing at the Stongodden preserve on the island of Senja in Troms, Norway.

The area’s tricky terrain and weather now create a confounding rescue mission even for special ops airmen, who are trained to extract troops from remote locations around the world.

“These things never seem to happen at airfields,” AFSOC boss Lt. Gen. Jim Slife lamented during a discussion hosted by the Air and Space Forces Association. “They always seem to happen in Norwegian nature preserves above the Arctic Circle at the onset of winter.”

The Dutch Aviation Society’s website, Scramble, posted a photo, attributed to the Norwegian military, that appears to show an Air Force CV-22 at rest on the edge of the Norwegian Sea. Neither an AFSOC spokesperson nor the Norwegian Armed Forces responded to emailed questions by press time Wednesday.

The 7th Special Operations Squadron at RAF Mildenhall in England owns the stuck CV-22, according to Scramble. It’s unclear what mission the Air Force crew was tasked with at the time of the incident, or what happened to them after they landed the Osprey.

Multiple recent clutch malfunctions, including the incident in Norway, led the Air Force to temporarily ground the 52-titlrotor fleet from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2. Service officials have discussed a way forward with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, which also fly V-22 variants.

“We’re in the midst of a recovery process to get that airplane to a place where we can swap out the engines and the gearboxes and all the things that need to be replaced. That’s underway right now,” Slife said.

The clutch allows the engine to power the gear system that turns the Osprey’s massive rotors. Either engine can drive both rotors in case one engine fails. The issue arises when the clutch slips and corrects itself, rapidly switching that load between motors.

“Those large, transient torque spikes exceed the limitations of the engines and the gearboxes,” Slife said. “Each one of them results in a ‘Christmas tree’ of caution lights in the cockpit and some pretty squirrely flight control inputs.”

Fifteen such clutch malfunctions have happened over the past decade or so, including four in the Air Force and 11 in the Marine Corps. Two have occurred on Air Force aircraft in the past few months. Aviators have landed safely.

“[I’m] very tightly connected with [Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm], the deputy commandant for aviation … in the Marine Corps,” Slife said. “We talk multiple times a week on this, along with our teammates at [Naval Air Systems Command].”

The Air Force’s Ospreys returned to flight Sept. 2 without a fix in place. It could take the V-22 Joint Program Office up to three years to deliver hardware to resolve the problem.

In the meantime, AFSOC has introduced flight restrictions to try to limit situations that could cause propulsion systems to falter. That includes momentarily pausing before ramping up to full power during takeoff, and opting to depart from runways instead of helicopter-style vertical takeoffs.

“I feel pretty comfortable [with] appropriate mitigation measures in place,” Slife said.

He wants to dig into the circumstances shared by each Osprey at the time of their mishaps and eliminate what contributing factors the service can. Almost all of the incidents involved aircraft with gearboxes that have been flown for the same amount of time, he said.

“We’ve all understood that this is an actual mechanical problem. What has eluded us is the root cause — why is the clutch slipping in the first place?” Slife said. “My view is, we may not understand why it’s happening, but we absolutely know what is happening.”

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.