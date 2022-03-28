[Clarification: The personnel section of the Air Force’s proposed budget notes a decline of 4,900 authorized active duty billets, to 323,400, but the service confirmed Monday that it plans to grow by about 100 active airmen to fill its remaining jobs. The story has been updated.]

The Air Force’s workforce is set to remain stagnant in fiscal 2023 as the service looks to retire more of its mainstay combat aircraft, according to the Biden administration’s new budget request released Monday.

The service wants to keep its workforce flat by opting not to replace airmen who separate, retire or leave on other terms, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters in a March 25 preview.

It plans to grow by about 100 active duty airmen — from 323,305 to 323,400 — next year. At the same time, the service is shrinking the number of available jobs from nearly 330,000 down to 323,400 active duty positions.

“We’re basically taking some end strength out associated with the divestments” proposed for 269 airframes in fleets like the T-1 training aircraft, F-22 fighter jets and E-3 airborne target tracking planes, Kendall said.

RELATED

All told, the Air Force and Space Force are asking Congress to authorize 510,400 jobs for uniformed personnel — nearly 6,000 fewer than the current level set by Congress. Of that drop, about 2,000 positions would return to the Defense Health Agency after temporarily becoming part of the Air Force.

The active duty Air Force aims to shrink from 329,220 billets down to 323,400 positions, according to its 2023 request. The Air National Guard is planning to remain essentially flat at 108,400, an addition of 100 jobs, while the Air Force Reserve wants to drop to 70,000 billets by eliminating 300 Individual Mobilization Augmentee jobs that are already largely vacant.

The Air Force has published conflicting statistics on the number of active duty airmen. As of Feb. 22, the Air Force Personnel Center said it employed about 329,600 active airmen, or 400 more airmen than funded positions for 2022. The Pentagon’s budget request instead estimates that 323,305 airmen are on active duty in 2022, about the same number of positions the Air Force wants next year.

Still, the administration’s proposal signals that the Air Force has succeeded in downsizing after seeing unusually high retention at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The service’s plan would see active duty military staffing fall by more than 11,000 people — down from nearly 335,000 people in December 2020 to around 323,000 in 2023 — over the course of three years.

RELATED

The Space Force, on the other hand, is trying to add 200 jobs to grow to 8,600 active duty guardians.

About half of those are part of the Space Development Agency’s move from under the Office of the Secretary of Defense to formally join the Space Force. Another 100 or so are for soldiers, sailors and Marines who were chosen to transfer into the newest military branch, Maj. Gen. James Peccia, the Air Force’s deputy assistant budget secretary, told reporters.

The Department of the Air Force’s total military manpower request is nearly the same as it was a decade earlier in fiscal 2012, when the Obama administration asked for 510,900 billets amid the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.

Now the Pentagon is in a similar position, having brought troops home from the two-decade war in Afghanistan while trying to refocus its efforts on military and economic competition with China and to fend off an emboldened Russia.

As part of its $169.5 billion budget request for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, the Air Force wants $68.1 billion for operations and maintenance, $39.4 billion for military personnel, $33.4 billion for research and development, $25.7 billion for procurement and $3 billion for military construction.

Kendall noted that while Russia’s buildup at the Ukrainian border ahead of its February invasion did influence the Pentagon’s 2023 budget request, the Air Force will continue rethinking its posture in Europe over the next several months.

RELATED

Officials told reporters they hope to secure funds for 1.1 million flying hours next year, which they said is the most the service can handle. That plan wasn’t affected by last year’s Afghanistan withdrawal, the ongoing war in Ukraine and other global security events, because future flying hour needs are set two years in advance, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Air Force Times Monday.

“We execute all of our real world operations out of existing [Air Force] funds, which includes resourcing for both routine peacetime daily training as well as deployed wartime operations,” she said. “Should current operations require additional funding in execution, we would look to support from Congress for supplemental funding.”

The Pentagon’s readiness for air warfare is limited by how much time and money it has to train pilots and crews, the maintenance resources available to keep aging planes in the air and other similar factors.

“As always, the Air Force will respond as required to meet our national objectives, and continues to work aggressively to maintain readiness today even as we modernize for the future,” Stefanek said.

Among its top-priority initiatives, it hopes to secure nearly $100 million that would bolster its posture in the Indo-Pacific. Namely, the funds could further the service’s ability to head out on last-minute deployments in remote areas without much support, a concept known as agile combat employment.

RELATED

For those in uniform, the Air Force is calling for $154 million to address domestic violence and sexual assault, $16 million for initiatives to diversify its pilot corps and $300,000 to kickstart a “basic needs allowance” fund for airmen and guardians who are financially struggling.

The service also wants to put $520 million toward bonuses and retention programs spanning about 30,000 military jobs, as well as to offer a 4.6% pay raise for civilian employees and to enact a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

“The [Department of the Air Force] has worked hard to create a force of airmen and guardians with the right mix of skills to meet the mission requirements today and address future pacing challenges,” Stefanek said. “We’ll continue to manage our personnel programs thoughtfully and deliberately, recognizing that people are our most valuable resource.”

Asked whether the Air Force anticipates having to reshuffle airmen into undermanned career fields, Stefanek said the service will consider that in the future as needed.

“Should it become necessary to do so, we have a number of pre-existing mechanisms to best retrain and effectively employ our talented airmen to meet current and future mission requirements,” she said.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.