GILBY, N.D. — An unmanned, remotely piloted Air Force aircraft crashed in a rural field near Gilby, N.D., Friday morning as it was returning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Authorities say the RQ-4 Block 40 Global Hawk crashed at about 7 a.m. There were no reported injuries on the ground.
A fire that occurred after the crash was put out, and an investigation is underway.
The public is being asked to avoid the area, as it is now the site of an active military investigation.
In a statement, Col. Jeremy Fields, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, said military personnel were on the scene and he anticipated the recovery and investigation may take several weeks.
