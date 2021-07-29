BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — An airman was killed and three other people injured in a vehicle accident on a U.S. Air Force base in Mississippi, military officials said.
In a statement, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi said the wreck occurred Wednesday on the base and involved pedestrians.
The statement called the crash an accident, and said that it was not a training incident.
The airman who died was assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler.
No details were given about the three others who were hurt.
Military officials say the name of the airman who died won’t be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified.
More In Your Air Force
Researchers can synthesize DNA that could be used for future navigation applications.
The Air Force wants to ditch older tankers to make room for the KC-46 Pegasus.
Kendall starts on the job after a six-week delay in Congress.
These barracks roommate stories will leave you haunted.
In Other News
Wargaming is an essential component of professional military education, but is it obsolete for the irregular challenges of competition today?
Vietnam and the Philippines, Austin’s next stop, are among China’s fiercest opponents in the territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Every active duty spouse has something to say, and DoD wants to hear it.
Mask mandates are back at certain DoD facilities.
The idea of a basic needs allowance for younger military families has been debated frequently in recent years, but sees its best chance of passage later this fall.