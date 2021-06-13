Your Air Force

Jet that crashed near Nellis Air Force Base had flap issue

In this May 24, 2021, file photo military personnel, officers and officials investigate an airplane crash near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS — Investigators say the fatal crash of a jet into a home near Nellis Air Force Base nearly three weeks ago was the result of a flap issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings Friday on the crash that killed 43-year-old pilot Nicholas Hunter Hamilton of Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the jet, which was operated by military contractor Draken US, was part of a two-plane formation finishing weapons school support flights.

Moments before the May 24 crash, Hamilton reported the jet had no problems.

But as Hamilton started his final turn, he reported a flap issue.

Investigators believe the pilot ejected, and the jet crashed about a mile and a half from Nellis. They said the wreckage was consumed by a post-crash fire.

The plane crashed into a home, leaving the homeowner with nightmares of the crash, which he said sounded like a bomb going off in his backyard.

Hamilton was the only person on board the jet.

