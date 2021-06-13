Jet that crashed near Nellis Air Force Base had flap issue

LAS VEGAS — Investigators say the fatal crash of a jet into a home near Nellis Air Force Base nearly three weeks ago was the result of a flap issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary findings Friday on the crash that killed 43-year-old pilot Nicholas Hunter Hamilton of Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the jet, which was operated by military contractor Draken US, was part of a two-plane formation finishing weapons school support flights.

Moments before the May 24 crash, Hamilton reported the jet had no problems.

But as Hamilton started his final turn, he reported a flap issue.

NTSB, military probing fatal jet crash near Nellis Air Force Base The Dassault Mirage F-1 that crashed Monday was owned and operated by Draken US, a military contractor providing “adversary air support” during aerial war games.

Investigators believe the pilot ejected, and the jet crashed about a mile and a half from Nellis. They said the wreckage was consumed by a post-crash fire.

The plane crashed into a home, leaving the homeowner with nightmares of the crash, which he said sounded like a bomb going off in his backyard.

Hamilton was the only person on board the jet.