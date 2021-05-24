Aircraft crashes near Nellis Air Force Base; pilot, a contractor, reported dead

A military contractor flying an aircraft out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed outside the base’s southern perimeter Monday afternoon, a base spokesman said.

Clark County Fire officials have said the pilot was killed in the crash, according to a report by KLAS-8, the CBS station in Las Vegas, though the Air Force said it could not provide confirmation. Local news reports show the plane went down in a residential neighborhood, billowing dark smoke, about three miles from Nellis and 12 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip, local television reports show.

The Air Force has not answered what kind of plane was involved in the mishap, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department referred questions to the military.

“Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene,” Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, a Nellis spokesman, said in an email. “The incident is under investigation.”

Nellis is home to several key organizations, including the Air Force Weapons School, which offers graduate-level courses in weapons and tactics for a variety of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and mobility aircraft as well as cyber and intelligence-gathering operations and the nuclear enterprise. The base hosts training against mock aggressor forces, major military exercises, the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team and more.

A contractor flying out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., crashed Monday afternoon. (Air Force)

It’s also home to the 12,000-square-nautical mile Nevada Test and Training Range, a major venue for realistic weapons training and the “largest contiguous air and ground space available for peacetime military operations in the free world,” according to the Air Force.

“Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today’s incident -- especially the men and women of @NellisAFB and the first responders on the scene,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a tweet.

USAF jets have suffered multiple mishaps so far this year, including a T-38C Talon crash in Alabama in February that killed a flight instructor and a Japanese student pilot; an F-22 Raptor with a landing gear that failed to deploy at Eglin AFB, Fla., in March; and a F-15QA Eagle that declared an emergency and skidded off of a runway in Illinois last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.