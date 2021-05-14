Bomb threat made at Joint Base Andrews gate; suspect in custody

One man is in custody after approaching the main gate at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and telling guards he had a bomb in his car, a base spokesperson said Friday.

“Following procedure, base security forces personnel shut down the main gate and cleared the area of all personnel,” said Zack Baddorf, a spokesman for the 316th Wing at Andrews. “The individual was taken into custody and was questioned by base security forces and partner law enforcement agencies.”

The man arrived around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Live news video of the scene showed a tan or silver sedan parked outside the main gate, where an explosive ordnance disposal airman wearing a protective suit inspected the car alongside a bomb-inspection robot. A bomb-sniffing military dog also swept the vehicle but did not find any explosives.

Baddorf did not say whether the EOD technician or the robot discovered anything threatening in the car.

The main gate is closed until further notice while security forces continue to handle the situation. The rest of the base is operating as normal, Baddorf said.

This is the third security incident that the key Washington-area installation has dealt with since the beginning of February.

Andrews hosts the 89th Airlift Wing, an elite Air Mobility Command wing that flies VIPs around the world, and is the home base for the VC-25A fleet that becomes Air Force One when the president is aboard.

The 316th Wing, 113th Wing, 459th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard Readiness Center and Naval Air Facility Washington are located there as well.

On Feb. 4, an unarmed homeless man sporting a cap resembling mouse ears arrived at the base, drove around for five hours, and boarded a C-40 transport jet used to ferry distinguished passengers. The intruder, 36-year-old Joseph Armstrong, was arrested for roaming the flight line without authorization.

A service inquiry found that the guard on duty let Armstrong in without properly checking his credentials because he was distracted by issues in his home life. The man was also able to enter the flight line through a malfunctioning gate left open.

The Air Force does not believe that Armstrong intended to hurt anyone or posed a threat to the jet that serves as Air Force One. But the breach spurred a global investigation into the service’s base security — the second such deep dive since 2017.

Despite the increased scrutiny, a unnamed 29-year-old man was arrested March 6 after repeatedly ramming a Ford F-150 truck into a swing arm barrier at the base’s main entrance. Security forces airmen detained the man, who appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance, an Andrews spokesperson said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that he intended to breach the installation,” the spokesperson said.