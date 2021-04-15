Your Air Force

Tell us about suicide prevention efforts in the Air Force, Space Force

2 hours ago
Senior Airman Brian Whitcomb, right, and Airman 1st Class DeMario Morgan, left, inspire members of Team McConnell and let airmen know they are not alone at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., Sept. 1, 2020, during National Suicide Prevention Month. (Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge/Air Force)

Air Force Times wants to hear from airmen, guardians and their families about the Air Force and Space Force’s work to prevent suicide and prioritize mental health, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Have those efforts been effective so far, and what more could be done? Have you or a loved one taken advantage of telehealth services in the past year? Are commanders adequately responding to these concerns?

Please reach out with a short description of your situation, with your contact information, and we will be in touch.

If you want to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re based.

Please email reporter Rachel Cohen at rcohen@militarytimes.com.

About

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), the Washington Post, and others.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments