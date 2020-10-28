Your Air Force

A-10 Warthog accidentally drops non-explosive munition in South Korea

33 minutes ago
An A-10 Warthog maneuvers next to mountains during a live fire exercise as part of the annual US-Philippines joint military exercise at Crow Valley, north of Manila, in April 2019. An A-10 from Osan Air Base in South Korea accidentally released a non-explosive projectile earlier this month, which prompted an unsuccessful three-day search. (Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images)

An A-10 Warthog from Osan Air Base in South Korea accidentally released a non-explosive munition while on a training flight Oct. 13, the 51st Fighter Wing said.

After a three-day search for the missing projectile involving U.S. and Korean personnel, which proved unsuccessful, the search was called off.

In an email Tuesday night, 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé, head of public affairs for the 51st, said that the A-10 pilot was from the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan and “inadvertently released an unguided non-explosive projectile” in a “remote off-range area.”

The accidental release was first reported by Task and Purpose.

South Korea’s Ministry of Defense was immediately notified, de La Fé said. A combined search and recovery team consisting of members of the 51st and South Korean personnel began sweeping the area where the projectile was dropped, both from the air and on the ground, he said.

As the search continued, both American and South Korean leaders decided that, based on the terrain where the projectile was believed to have landed, there was not a significant threat to anyone. The search was called off Oct. 16, without the projectile.

De La Fé said that a safety investigation is now under way.

The wing decided that the release was an “isolated incident,” and a safety stand-down was not needed, he said. But the wing’s leadership has put measures into place “to reduce the likelihood of incidents like this occurring in the future,” de La Fé said.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

