MQ-9 damaged after running off runway at Holloman

An MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico was damaged Wednesday morning when it ran off the runway during takeoff, the base said in a release.

The Reaper was assigned to the 49th Wing. No other aircraft were involved in the mishap, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. local time, the release said.

Emergency response teams responded to the scene, and an investigation is under way, the base said.

The 49th Wing is part of Air Education and Training Command, and trains airmen to pilot MQ-9s and F-16 Fighting Falcons, as well as be sensor operators for Reapers.

An F-16 also crashed at Holloman on July 13. Its pilot successfully ejected, sustaining minor injuries.