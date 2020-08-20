Travis Air Force Base orders evacuations following LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Travis Air Force Base has instructed all non-mission essential personnel and their families to evacuate due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano County in California.

“All non-mission essential personnel residing in Travis AFB housing or lodging are directed to evacuate immediately,” Travis Air Force Base said in a Facebook post late Wednesday.

“There is currently no lodging available on Travis Air Force Base and members are directed to stay with family or friends, proceed to evacuation centers, or secure commercial lodging outside of the evacuation area,” the post continued.

Travis also said the Emergency Family Assistance Center has been activated to aid those in need of relocation plans and instructed those who are mission essential to check in with their chain of command to determine their duty status.

“Once the evacuation order has been lifted, additional information will be released through the comptroller squadron regarding reimbursement of lodging and per diem expenses for mandatory evacuees,” Travis said in a news release.

Air Force Magazine reports aircraft were also evacuated in response to the fire, and that C-17s departed for Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, while KC-10s left for Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington and C-5s for Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The base is home to the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings and the David Grant USAF Medical Center.

The 60th Air Mobility Wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Air Force Times.

The LNU Lightning Complex is made up of several fires in five counties north of San Francisco, including in Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 people between San Francisco and Sacramento.

The fire had consumed nearly 194 square miles (502 square kilometers) Wednesday night, an area larger than the size of San Jose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back at Air Force Times for updates.