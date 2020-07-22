Here are the 559 Air Force officers who will be promoted to captain

The Air Force on Tuesday released a list of 559 officers who have been selected for promotion to captain.

The list of first lieutenants selected for promotion under the calendar year 2020A cycle include 407 Line of the Air Force officers, 50 judge advocates, 42 members of the Nurse Corps, 36 members of the Medical Services Corps, 21 members of the Biomedical Sciences Corps and three chaplains.

Farewell, Line of the Air Force: Massive officer category broken out into six groups The first promotion board to use the new categories will be the lieutenant colonel board scheduled to meet next March.

Among the line officers to be promoted are 114 pilots, 29 navigators, 10 air battle managers, 124 non-rated operations officers, and 130 mission support officers.

Four line officers were selected above-the-zone, as were two nurses.

The quarterly promotion board earlier in 2020 considered these candidates under the old promotion category system, before the massive Line of the Air Force category was broken up into six more specialized officer development groupings. The lieutenant colonel board that met in May is the first to use the new groupings.

This captain’s board was not affected by the coronavirus crisis, as were some other promotion boards. In spring, AFPC announced that the master sergeant board, as well as boards for some categories of colonels and lieutenant colonels and chaplains, were pushed back to later dates in June due to the pandemic.

The list of selectees can be found here.