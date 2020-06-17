Your Air Force

WATCH: NORAD F-22s intercept Russian bombers near Alaska

1 hour ago

Last week, F-22s from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted a group of Russian bombers getting a little close to Alaska for comfort. Though the two pairs of Tu-95 “Bear” bombers, and accompanying Russian aircraft, did not enter American airspace during the June 10 encounter, they entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, NORAD said. Now, Russia has released video showing what the encounter looked like from their pilots’ point of view.

Another F-22 intercept of Russian bomber formations, in very similar circumstance near Alaska, occurred on Tuesday, NORAD said.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

