Watch the Space Force’s new stargazing recruiting ad

The Space Force just dropped a new recruiting ad — one designed to stoke the sci-fi dreams of people thinking about joining the nascent service.

The ad, titled “Make History,” leans hard into imagery of space exploration, with shots of an observatory, the X-37B spaceplane, a rocket blasting off into outer space, a space-suited astronaut, a space station, and a colorful nebula. (Even though Space Force members aren’t actually going into space anytime soon, but that’s neither here nor there.) There’s also images of service members in a hyper-advanced, holographic mission control center that looks a lot more Starship Enterprise than Cape Canaveral.

But the tone of the ad is heavy on the inspiration.

“The light from a star can take millions of years to reach Earth,” the narrator begins. “So when you look at a star, you’re looking back in time. But I see the future. I see exploration and courage. I see my country finding new horizons out there. And I see giant leaps making a comeback. I see myself. The future is where I’ll make history.”

And with a female narrator, and primary focus on women doing space-oriented jobs, the ad seems to be aimed at encouraging women to consider a career in the Space Force.

What do you think? Does this ad make you want to join the Space Force?

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

Email the author slosey@airforcetimes.com and let us know.