Coronavirus could further delay Air Force PT testing past June

32 minutes ago
Senior Airman Christopher Ballard, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintainer, runs during a physical training session on the quarter-mile track at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 20, 2016. The Air Force suspended PT testing through the end of May due to the coronavirus, and is considering whether to extend the suspension further. (A1C Christopher Maldonado/Air Force)

The Air Force might continue its coronavirus-driven suspension of fitness assessment testing past June.

In March, the service cancelled all PT testing that was scheduled to take place through June, pushing those tests back six months.

But more testing could be suspended. In a Thursday email, Air Force spokeswoman Capt. Carrie Volpe said that Air Force leadership is now reviewing several options for moving ahead on PT testing.

One option being considered is to suspend fitness testing past the current expiration point, and extend it past June.

“We will announce a policy decision on fitness testing in the coming days,” Volpe said. “As always, airmen should continue to work on their fitness and overall health.”

Military.com first reported the potential extended delay of PT testing.

