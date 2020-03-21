Air Force delays fitness assessment testing, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic

The Air Force is delaying all fitness assessment testing that’s scheduled through June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new Air Force guidance Hurlburt Field’s official Twitter account posted, fitness testing for airmen this spring is being pushed back by six months.

As a result, airmen scheduled to take their fitness test in March will now do so in September; those scheduled for April will do so in October; and those scheduled for May will do so in November.

“While testing is postponed, remember to maintain a healthy, fit lifestyle,” Hurlburt officials said in the statement. “Commitment to fitness is a commitment to the mission.”

UPDATE: Effective immediately, the Air Force has cancelled all fitness assment testing until June, 2020. Please see how this affects you here: pic.twitter.com/b6jmgxz6ph — Hurlburt Field (@Hurlburt_Field) March 18, 2020

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment for additional information on the guidance. However, a spokesman for the Air Force Reserve Command confirmed to Air Force Times that the delay in fitness tests applies to reservists.

The Air Force’s fitness test is composed of several parts: a 1.5-mile run, pushups, situps and a tape test that measures the circumference of an airman’s torso. Airmen are required to take the test again in either 6 months or 12 months — contingent upon how well they score.

The Air Force isn’t the only branch to adjust fitness assessments.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Air Force stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Air Force Times Daily News Roundup.

The Navy has also made modifications to its fitness assessments in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a Navy Administrative message on Wednesday, the service is suspending the physical fitness assessment for Cycle 1 of 2020 that runs from Jan. 1 to June 30.

Additionally, the Navy has moved to immediately halt organized group physical training — but some exceptions apply to recruit training and unit mission training requirements.

According to the Pentagon, more than 65 service members have contracted the coronavirus. The Air Force said Friday that 16 airmen have contracted the virus, along with several other Air Force civilians, dependants, and contractors.