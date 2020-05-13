Your Air Force

Lakenheath F-15s deploy to AFCENT

2 hours ago
An F-15 from the 492nd Fighter Squadron, part of the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in England, lands at an unidentified base in Southwest Asia. The Bolars have deployed to support the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. (Air Force)

The Air Force said Wednesday that F-15s fighters from RAF Lakenheath in England have deployed to Southwest Asia.

In a tweet, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa said that the “mighty #Bolars” — the nickname for the 492nd Fighter Squadron, part of Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing — have deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility. That’s a 20-nation swath of territory ranging from Egypt east to Kazakhstan and includes Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

photo_camera A pilot from the 494th Fighter Squadron descends from an F-15E Strike Eagle Oct. 18 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The 494th Fighter Squadron “Panthers” deployed to the Middle East to support ongoing operations. (Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen/Air Force)
F-15E Strike Eagles deploy to Al Dhafra

The Strike Eagles will join other aircraft including the F-35A, the KC-10 Extender, and the RQ-4 Global Hawk.

The Air Force did not say exactly where the 492nd has deployed, aside from saying it was to support the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. Nor did they say how many fighters were being deployed. Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The 332d Air Expeditionary Wing called for some #AirPower, and #F15s from RAF Lakenheath answered the call!” USAFE said in the tweet.

About

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments