Air Force selects 144 enlisted airmen for supplemental promotion

57 minutes ago

The Air Force on Thursday said that 144 enlisted airmen have been selected for supplemental promotion.

The list of selectees includes 135 airmen chosen for staff sergeant, seven chosen for technical sergeant and two selected for master sergeant.

Each month, the Air Force holds an in-system supplemental promotion cycle for airmen who tested after initial selections were made, deployed airmen or those who were otherwise unable to test during their normal testing window.

The list of airmen chosen for promotion can be found here.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

