New in 2020: Total force recruiting kicks into full gear

29 minutes ago
Air Force recruits take the oath of enlistment during the National Salute to America’s Heroes on Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka, Fla., May 24. More than 300 recruits took the oath of enlistment during the event. (Airman 1st Class Michael Murphy/Air Force)

The Air Force in 2020 will continue its efforts to combine recruiting for active-duty, Guard and Reserve airmen into one “total force recruiting” system.

Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, said such a joint effort would be much less confusing for potential recruits. Many young people who are interested in serving don’t understand the difference between active, Guard and Reserve.

This will be the first full year of total force recruiting. The first class in which active, Guard and Reserve recruiters all learned together at the schoolhouse at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas graduated in February 2019.

Stephen Losey covers leadership and personnel issues as the senior reporter for Air Force Times. He comes from an Air Force family, and his investigative reports have won awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover Air Force operations against the Islamic State.

