New in 2020: Total force recruiting kicks into full gear

The Air Force in 2020 will continue its efforts to combine recruiting for active-duty, Guard and Reserve airmen into one “total force recruiting” system.

Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, commander of Air Force Recruiting Service, said such a joint effort would be much less confusing for potential recruits. Many young people who are interested in serving don’t understand the difference between active, Guard and Reserve.

This will be the first full year of total force recruiting. The first class in which active, Guard and Reserve recruiters all learned together at the schoolhouse at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas graduated in February 2019.