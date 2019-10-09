The Air Force once again recruited the most new airmen in decades in fiscal 2019, easily surpassing its goal for the year, according to statistics released by the Air Force Recruiting Service.

In all, the active-duty Air Force recruited 34,660 airmen in 2019. That’s about 1,000 more than the 33,645 new airmen it recruited in fiscal 2016, which at the time was the most since the Vietnam War era.

The bulk of the newly accessed airmen were enlisted, which accounted for 32,421 new recruits — nearly 9 percent more enlisted recruits than in fiscal 2018. And of those enlisted recruits, 250 previously served in the military.

The Air Force also brought on 1,442 line officers, 763 health professionals, and 34 chaplains in 2019.

The total 2019 active-duty results surpassed, by more than 500, the Air Force’s goal of bringing on 34,149 new active-duty airmen. AFRS said the active-duty goals were to access 32,050 enlisted, 1,230 line officers, 836 health professionals, and 33 chaplains. The only active-duty category that fell short was health professionals.

The Air Force Reserve also brought on 7,323 enlisted recruits, 982 line officers, 361 health professionals, and 50 chaplains, for a total of 8,716 in 2019.

The Air National Guard accessed 11,075 enlisted and 1,929 officers in 2019. Both the Reserve and Guard also met their recruiting goals, AFRS spokeswoman Christine Cuttita said in an email. Cuttita said the Air National Guard reached an end strength of 107,197 in 2019, slightly above its authorized end strength of 107,100.

“Based on high goals, a strong economy and low unemployment, this is a true testament to the outstanding professionals we have in the total force recruiting enterprise,” Cuttita said.

The growth is a sign of how the Air Force continues to rebuild its ranks after the steep drawdown of 2014, which partially continued into 2015. During those years, active-duty enlisted recruitment plunged to about 24,000 each year.