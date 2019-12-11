Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio joined the Purple Heart Trail community Tuesday, becoming the first active-duty military base to do so.

A public designation ceremony was held at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to commemorate the moment.

Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, read and accepted the proclamation at Carney Auditorium, according to WDTN reports.

The Purple Heart is given to combat service members who have been wounded, killed or died from an injury sustained during service while on a mission outside of the U.S. and its territories.