The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the Purple Heart Medal Forever stamp will be dedicated and will go on sale nationwide Oct. 4.

A stamp dedication ceremony will be held at INDYPEX, a show for stamp collectors in Indiana.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the U.S. military who have been wounded or killed in action. According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization for combat-wounded veterans, the medal is “the oldest military decoration in the world in present use and the first award made available to a common soldier.”

The Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp is a redesign that features a purple border matching the purple of the medal and its ribbon.

