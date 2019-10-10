Air Mobility Command has finished its review of policies on how airmen choose airports and lodging while traveling internationally, which was prompted by a C-17 Globemaster III aircrew’s controversial stay at a Scottish golf resort owned by President Trump in March.

Capt. Nicole Ferrara said in an email that the travel guidance review was submitted to Air Force headquarters Wednesday, and will now be reviewed by Acting Secretary Matt Donovan and Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein before it is finalized.

Military.com first reported that AMC Commander Gen. Maryanne Miller had submitted the investigation, and quoted Miller as saying the crews that stayed at Trump’s Turnberry resort near Glasgow did so because other lodging was not available.

“There was no violation of anything,” Miller told Military.com. “There was nothing that was out of alignment with all of that, and we even looked at the perception side of things, and the crews just did exactly what they were supposed to do.”

U.S. military aircraft have increasingly made use of Glascow Prestwick Airport in Scotland, with the number of stops rising from 180 in 2017 to 259 through Sept. 10 of this year. (Robert Perry/Getty Images)

Politico first reported in September that a C-17 crew had stopped at the Prestwick Airport near Glasgow while en route from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska to Kuwait, and stayed at Turnberry. Since April, the House Oversight Committee had been looking into the stop as part of a broader investigation into the military’s spending at the resort, but when the news broke, it touched off a political firestorm.

Trump denied any knowledge of the stay in a tweet.

The Air Force said after launching the review that it was not focused on Trump properties.

AMC on Thursday would not provide any further information on what is in the report.