An Air National Guard C-17 crew stayed at President Donald Trump’s posh Turnberry golf resort in Scotland during a trip earlier this year to deliver supplies to Kuwait, as well as on the return trip, Politco reports.

Multiple sources told Politico the five man crew stayed at Turnberry in April, and one crew member noted that their per diem allowance did not cover the cost of food and drinks.

Now, the House Oversight Committee is investigating why the Globemaster III made the unusual layover and who authorized it.

Politico reports that the inquiry is part of a broader investigation into U.S. military expenditures at and around Trump Turnberry Resort.

“According to a letter the panel sent to the Pentagon in June, the military has spent $11 million on fuel at the Prestwick Airport — the closest airport to Trump Turnberry — since October 2017, fuel that would be cheaper if purchased at a U.S. military base,” Politico reports. “The letter also cites a Guardian report that the airport provided cut-rate rooms and free rounds of golf at Turnberry for U.S. military members.”

Both the golf course and the airport near Glasgow were running up debts prior to the U.S. military’s involvement, so the incidents call into question whether the U.S. military has been keeping them afloat, Politico reported.

In February 2018, the Guardian reported that the Air Force is conducting frontline missions out of Glasgow Prestwick Airport, “and its executives have highlighted its close relations with President Trump’s nearby resort at Turnberry to promote its bid to become a spaceport backed by the U.S. government.”

The Pentagon has so far ignored lawmakers’ requests for documents as they conduct the probe, Politico reported.