AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Former Air Force tailback Joseph Saucier, a cadet first class, has pleaded guilty to cocaine use and marijuana possession.

The Gazette reports Saucier entered the pleas at an academy court-martial Thursday in which military prosecutors agreed to drop allegations that he also intended to distribute illegal drugs, which removed the possibility of tacking an extra 15 years in prison onto his sentence.

Saucier had been charged with three specifications of a violation of Article 112a of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to a charge sheet released by the academy. He was accused of using cocaine in November 2018, and possessing unidentified amounts of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute in December 2018.

Saucier, a senior, hasn’t played this season after he was arrested in his native Arkansas in December for investigation of drug possession. He also failed a drug test at the academy, according to the Gazette. The military assumed jurisdiction because Saucier was subject to the UCMJ, even though he was arrested in another state.

He admitted possessing 2.14 grams of cocaine and 9.6 grams of marijuana in the incident, and said he intended to sell the drugs to help his brother, who was homeless at the time, the Gazette reported.

He told the judge Thursday that he used cocaine last November, citing his frustration over a knee ligament tear that ended his 2018 season, academic pressure and family issues.