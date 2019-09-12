An airman at Edwards Air Force Base in California died on Tuesday during a parachute training accident.

Staff Sgt. Adam Erickson was carrying out a routine military proficiency jump when he died, the 412th Test Wing said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” wing commander Brig. Gen. John Teichert said in the release. “Adam touched many lives during his time here, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”

Erickson was a survival, evasion, resistance and escape airman assigned to the 412th Operations Support Squadron at Edwards, and was serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge for SERE operations and training, according to information provided by the Air Force Personnel Center.