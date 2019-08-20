The Air Force’s 24th Special Operations Wing, based out of Hurlburt Field, Florida, has secured a reputation for battlefield valor after being involved in almost every major operation since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to the service.

Although these elite airmen and special tactics operators are reticent to discuss the covert operations they participate in, the 24th Special Operations Wing has signaled it looking at additional avenues to share stories about its members. And social media might be the answer.

According to a sources sought notice posted in July on the FedBizOpps website, the 24th Special Operations Wing wanted to rake in feedback on a social media contractor that would be involved in a wide range of social media, web, and digital activities.

The notice requested submissions in order to determine vendor capability for a potential contractor, and included a draft performance work statement detailing how the contractor would advise the public affairs office and staff on all facets of social digital media applications.

Specifically, the draft suggests that the contractor provide weekly metrics of wing’s web and social media sites, and would compose monthly status reports. The wing, whose core capabilities include airfield reconnaissance, personnel recovery, and battlefield surgery, has verified Facebook and Instagram accounts, but does not have a Twitter account.

The draft also said the contractor would be expected to meet several benchmarks within the first 60 days, including compiling a report evaluating the public affairs current social media and web operations.

“The report shall include a comprehensive social media communication plan in coordination with 24 SOW HQ PAO that outlines and identifies targeted groups and influential online communities in the region and recommendations to effectively communicate with them,” the draft says.

Additionally, the draft details that the contractor would create graphic design products and videos for web and social media pages.

The sources sought notice, which was posted on July 29 and closed on August 6, is for market research only. The notice says the request may not lead to an official request for quotation or solicitation, and the 24th Special Operations Wing told the Air Force Times an official solicitation has not yet been posted.